AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after buying an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after buying an additional 820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after buying an additional 1,362,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

