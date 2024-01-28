iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. 4,097,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.47 and a 200 day moving average of $452.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

