Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,073,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

