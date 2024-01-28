Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 392 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

