Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.88. 1,825,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,834. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $698.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $645.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.81. The company has a market capitalization of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

