Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $648,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $8.65 on Friday, hitting $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.