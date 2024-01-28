Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $648,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE traded down $8.65 on Friday, hitting $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
