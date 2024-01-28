Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 13,160,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

