GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.51. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

