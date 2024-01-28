Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 183 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

