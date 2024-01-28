Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $11.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The stock has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

