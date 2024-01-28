Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $25.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,204.88. 2,581,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.