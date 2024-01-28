Hudock Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $187.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

