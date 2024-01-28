Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

