Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

DHR traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $233.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $242.23.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

