Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.80. 1,924,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

