Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,770,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

