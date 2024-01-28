XML Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 217,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.