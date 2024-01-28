Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $394.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $396.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.