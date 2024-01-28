Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 34,514 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,514 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE UNH opened at $503.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.30.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

