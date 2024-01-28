GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $371.07. 1,404,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.50. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

