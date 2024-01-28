Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,840 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

