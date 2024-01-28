Carroll Investors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,506 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

