Sfmg LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,163,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $423.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.