Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,404 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

