Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 487.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

