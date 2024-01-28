Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 4,577 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 3.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

