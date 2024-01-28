Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 46,422 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

