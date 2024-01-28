Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $279.94 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $285.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

