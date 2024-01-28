Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 91 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

