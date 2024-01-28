GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.12. 2,858,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $243.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.69. The company has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.