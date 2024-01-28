Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

