Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 125,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 206,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.9% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 168,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.