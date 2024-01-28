Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,389,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 25,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 71,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.