Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

