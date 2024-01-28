Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Target by 18.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Target by 5.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Target by 290.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 161,458 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Target stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 3,014,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

