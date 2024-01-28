Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

