AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.36. 907,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.96 and a one year high of $317.82. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

