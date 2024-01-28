Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

