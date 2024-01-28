Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 750 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $819,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

