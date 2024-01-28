Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

