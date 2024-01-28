iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,342 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $185,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,951 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

