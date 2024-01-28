Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.82. 780,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $325.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.48 and its 200 day moving average is $290.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.