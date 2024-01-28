Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $20.81 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $25.12 on Friday, hitting $1,204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

