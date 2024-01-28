Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.50.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
