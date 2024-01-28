PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.