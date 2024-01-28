Tradewinds LLC. Has $4.56 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $393.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.90 and its 200-day moving average is $393.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.