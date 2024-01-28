Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

