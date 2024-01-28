RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $90.41. 5,987,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

