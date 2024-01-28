Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,106. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.94. The company has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

