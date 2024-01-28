Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.